Karma has come back to bite a controversial darts player slammed for a 'despicable' act of sabotage that helped him win at the World Championships.

Karma strikes 'despicable' darts villain

Justin Pipe rocked the world of darts on Thursday with one of the most shameful displays of bad sportsmanship ever seen in the sport.

The Englishman was slammed after his win against New Zealander Bernie Smith when he was accused of deliberately coughing to put off his opponent in the first round.

DISTURBING TWIST: Darts villain reveals shocking abuse received by family

Pipe ended up defeating the Kiwi to set up a showdown with Phil 'The Power' Taylor in the second round.

But the 46-year-old was jeered mercilessly from fans at the Alexandra Palace in London, throughout his match-up against the darts legend.

A chorus of boos accompanied Pipe's entrance and the animosity only grew as he made his way through the crowd and up to the front of the venue.

Pipe seemed to enjoy playing the role of pantomime villain as he pointed to his ears and encouraged the crowd to boo louder.

Taylor, who proved too strong for his controversial opponent, said the crowd reaction was a little over-the-top.

"I felt sorry… for his wife and his son, I felt sorry for them I did," Taylor said.

"They were here to support him and he's here to try and win the World Championship the same as everybody else.

"It wasn't nice I'll be honest with you."

Taylor set up a third round date with Keegan Brown courtesy of a 4-0 annihilation against Pipe, much to the delight of the vociferous crowd.

Experts called for Pipe to be punished after TV cameras caught him coughing loudly in the background, in an apparent attempt to throw off Smith during their second round clash.

Whether or not the tactic was intentional remains to be seen, but Smith missed his shot at victory and Pipe went on to win the set, before completing his comeback with a 3-2 victory.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Sky Sports commentator Wayne Mardle called the Darts Regulatory Authority to launch an investigation into the incident.

"It didn't look good, did it? Every time I see it I think, 'How desperate are you?' It looks absolutely despicable behaviour by a professional darts player," Mardle raged.

"As we saw on the second VT (video tape), Bernie Smith is there and Justin Pipe moves in to get closer... then he lets out the cough.

"I have been around darts so long and this sort of thing has been going on for years, where someone tries to talk somebody out of the game – but that has gone, what the likes of Peter Manley used to do.