Monk sacked by Middlesbrough after six months

Middlesbrough have sacked Garry Monk just six months after appointing him as manager.

The announcement was made only hours after Boro won 2-1 away at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, a result that left the club ninth in the Championship and within three points of the play-off places.

But it was just the club's second victory in five matches and did not prove enough to save Monk - who replaced caretaker manager Steve Agnew in June shortly after resigning at Leeds United - from the axe.

"The club would like to thank Garry for all his hard work and dedication, and wish him all the best for the future," an official club statement read.

"The club's academy manager Craid Liddle will take temporary charge of first team affairs during the interim period while a successor is appointed."

Boro are at home to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, before hosting Aston Villa on December 30.