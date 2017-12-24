Barzal's hat trick leads Islanders past Jets

The New York Islanders made easy work of the Winnipeg Jets at home on Saturday afternoon, thanks mainly to forward Mathew Barzal.

Barzal, who netted a pair of goals in the first period and another to start the third, recorded his first hat trick of his career in their 5-2 win. He became the youngest Islander to record the feat at 20 years and 211 days since John Tavares did in 2011.



Mathew Barzal (20 years, 211 days) is the youngest @NYIslanders player to score a hat trick since John Tavares (20 years, 117 days) on Jan. 15, 2011 vs. BUF. #NHLStats #WPGvsNYI pic.twitter.com/6LJ8Eirqr9

— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 23, 2017



Barzal's first goal came early in the first period. He caught a pass from Jordan Eberle right in front of the goal and fired the puck past Winnipeg goalie Steve Mason to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead.

Barzal scored again with less than 40 seconds to go in the first period after banking the puck off a skate into the net.

Barzal completed the hat trick midway through the third period after catching a pass from Eberle, who was behind the net, and knocking it in to give the Islanders a 4-1 lead.

Anthony Beauvillier scored just three minutes later for the Islanders to give them a 5-1 lead, and Winnipeg's Adam Lowry scored with less than 90 seconds left in the game.