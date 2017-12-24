With Paxton Lynch hobbled, Brock Osweiler figures to start for Broncos vs. Redskins

The Broncos wanted to start Paxton Lynch at quarterback Sunday against the Redskins, but since Lynch is still dealing with a sprained right ankle, it appears Brock Osweiler will get the nod, NBC’s affiliate in Denver reported. The team hopes Lynch will be ready for the Week 17 home game vs. the Chiefs.

The 5-9 Broncos’ playoff hopes are long gone and so too are 6-8 Washington’s, making Sunday's game at FedEx Field meaningless. Should the Chiefs clinch the AFC West win, a win at home against Miami on Sunday (or a Chargers loss at the Jets), Denver’s regular-season finale will be void of any real significance as well.

For the Broncos, though, these last two games could have afforded opportunities to evaluate Lynch, their 2016 first-round pick who has played in just four games, starting in three, in his two seasons with the team. But GM John Elway and coach Vance Joseph want a fair test for Lynch.

“I said on Monday or Tuesday that part of his game is his legs,’’ Joseph said after Friday’s practice. “We don’t want to put him out there if he can’t use one of his best attributes. That’s being considered.”

Joseph said Lynch’s ankle is “about 90 percent” healed, good enough to serve as Osweiler’s backup.

When an NFL team has won only five games all season and is playing out its remaining games, the focus turns to the longer term. While Osweiler becomes a free agent at season’s end and figures to land elsewhere, Lynch and Trevor Siemian will probably be at Broncos training camp next summer.

Elway and Joseph have seen enough of Siemian to know he’s not the solution; there’s not enough evidence to make that determination about Lynch, and it looks like the sample size will increase by only one game before the 2018 Draft.