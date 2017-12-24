Virat Kohli will be back to lead India in the one-day international series against South Africa, while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami have also been included in the squad.

Kohli back for South Africa series, Thakur and Shami recalled

Kohli was rested for the limited overs encounters with Sri Lanka and got married during his break.

The captain will resume his duties against the Proteas, who will take on India in a three-match Test series next month before the two sides do battle in six ODIs in February.

Seamers Thakur and Shami have also been named in a 17-man squad along with the fit-again Kedar Jadhav.

Batsman KL Rahul, star spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja miss out. There was also no place for uncapped paceman Siddharth Kaul and teenage all-rounder Washington Sundar.

India thrashed Sri Lanka on Friday to wrap up the Twenty20 series with a game to spare, Rohit Sharma scoring the joint-fastest century in the shortest format at international level, reaching three figures from only 35 balls.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.