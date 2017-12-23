The Ashes: Bouncers will continue, Cummins warns England

Australia paceman Pat Cummins told England's tail to expect the bouncer barrage to continue to finish the Ashes series.

Bouncers will continue, Cummins warns England

The pace of the hosts' attack has caused England's tail all sorts of problems in the first three Tests as Australia reclaimed the urn by taking an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Former England captain Mike Atherton has called on umpires to enforce the rules around intimidatory bowling more strictly in the final two Tests.

However, Cummins said it would continue from Australia, who have dominated England's tail thanks largely to short-pitched bowling.

"We think that's our best chance of getting them out. They're all pretty competent batters," he told a news conference.

"Stuart Broad's got a Test match hundred and Anderson's got an 80-odd. We know we're going to cop it as well so we spend lots of time in the nets working on it.

"I've copped about 50 so far this series so we get back as much as we dish out."

Australia's ability to continue the bouncer barrage may be impacted by the absence of Mitchell Starc, who is in doubt for the fourth Test due to a heel injury.

Cummins said Starc, the leading wicket-taker this series with 19 scalps, would be pushing to play in Melbourne starting Boxing Day.

"I think he's about a 50-50 at the moment. He's obviously got a sore heel, he's been trying to do everything he can to get it right, but I think we'll probably have to wait a day or two," he said.

"I'm not sure what he's doing the next couple of days, but I'm sure he'll do a fitness test in the next day or two."