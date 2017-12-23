News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
McGregor in custody after crazy UFC bus rampage
McGregor arrested after crazy bus rampage

De'Aaron Fox injury update: Kings guard out at least 2 weeks with torn quad muscle

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Kings rookie guard De'Aaron Fox will be out at least two weeks with a partially torn quad muscle, the team announced Friday.

Fox injured his thigh in Tuesday's 101-95 win over the 76ers. He underwent an MRI after the injury and it revealed the partial tear in his quad.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft missed his first game of the year Sunday after he bruised his thigh last week in a matchup with the Timberwolves.

Fox will be reevaluated in two weeks by the team to see if he is fit to get back to action.

He is averaging 9.4 points and 3.7 assists per game on the season.


MORE:
Will De'Aaron Fox be the bane of Lonzo Ball's NBA career?


Back To Top