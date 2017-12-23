UCLA players Cody Riley and Jalen Hill will not be back for the Bruins this season.

UCLA players arrested in shoplifting incident suspended for remainder of season

Riley and Hill, who are suspended by the team indefinitely, found out Friday they were suspended for the remainder of the season. LiAngelo Ball, who was the third UCLA player arrested, was pulled out of UCLA by his father LaVar a short time after he was suspended with the two other players.

"I've told our players all along that actions have consequences, and the season-long suspension shows how seriously we take their misconduct," UCLA coach Steve Alford said in a statement Friday. "Though they will not suit up for games or travel with the team, I look forward to their return after the Christmas holiday. I am confident that they will make significant contributions to the university moving forward."

In the meantime, LiAngelo Ball has signed a contract to play professionally in Lithuania alongside his brother LaMelo.

The Bruins have lost their last two games and are now 8-3 on the season with only eight players in their rotation following the suspensions.

