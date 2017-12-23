Mbappe: Neymar, Cavani among world's best

Edinson Cavani is the world's leading striker and Neymar is close to being the best player on the planet, according to Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

PSG have impressed so far this season, sitting nine points clear atop Ligue 1 and having reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

Unai Emery's men have been led by their star trio, with Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe scoring 38 of their 58 league goals.

Mbappe, 19, said he was always learning from his more experienced team-mates, adding they were among the world's best.

"I am learning every day. I try to watch all the things they are doing in order to learn as quick as possible," he said.

"When you have Cavani, who is for me the best striker in the world, and Neymar, who has everything to be the best player in the world very soon, you have a lot to learn.

"So it's something I am watching closely and I am proud to play alongside them."

While the trio's combination has led PSG, Mbappe believes there is even more to come.

"I think we can do even better. It's like five months we are playing together and we managed to do a lot of things. So imagine in one year, it could be even better," he said.

"We know each other very well but we still need a couple of automatisms to know each other perfectly, with closed eyes as we say.

"But I think we would reach this very soon and we would do some great things very soon for PSG."