January transfer news & rumours: Inter want Mkhitaryan loan

Inter Milan are interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on loan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Serie A club do not believe they can bring in the Armenia international on a permanent deal, and feel that a temporary move for the 28-year-old is much more viable.

Inter face competition from Borussia Dortmund for his signature with Mkhitaryan currently exiled at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

WEST HAM LINE UP SCHNEIDERLIN

West Ham have made an enquiry about signing Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin in the January transfer window, reports the Mirror.

Schneiderlin only joined Everton in January this year after a disappointing spell at Manchester United, but the France international has struggled to make a sustained impact at Goodison Park.

New Hammers boss David Moyes is keen to improve his midfield options and, after also targeting Bournemouth’s Harry Arter, is showing an interest in Schneiderlin.

SAINT-ETIENNE SEEK SANE SIGNING

Saint-Etienne are looking at the possibility of bringing defender Lamine Sane back to Ligue 1, according to L'Equipe.

The 30-year-old Senegal international was born in France and spent seven years at Bordeaux before moving to Werder Bremen in 2016. He has had an excellent season in the Bundesliga despite Werder's struggles and could be tempted to return to Ligue 1 to join ASSE.

AGUERO TO LEAVE MAN CITY

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could leave the club due to his frosty relationship with manager Pep Guardiola, Marca reports.

His fee is expected to be around the €70 million mark, with Real Madrid monitoring the Argentina international's situation.

PEP CHASING INTER DEFENDER

Manchester City are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in January, claims Calciomercato.com .

Skriniar only joined Inter in the summer in a €20 million deal from Sampdoria and he has enjoyed a stellar first half of the season.

The centre-half recently dismissed reports of interest from Barcelona, but now City boss Pep Guardiola is weighing up a deal for Skriniar to boost his defensive options.

MAN CITY EYE €56M BUSQUETS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ready to raid former club Barcelona to sign midfielder Sergio Busquets, reports Don Balon .

The 29-year-old has a €200 million release clause at Camp Nou, but Guardiola believes that a bid of €56m will be enough to convince Barca to sell him to the Premier League leaders. Busquets' contract runs until 2021, but Philippe Coutinho's imminent arrival in La Liga could pave the way for the Spain international to move to City.

JESE HEADING BACK TO LAS PALMAS

Jese Rodriguez is set to return to Las Palmas in January, according to Marca .

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has been on loan at Stoke in the first half of the campaign, but after a strong start has featured less regularly.

Moreover, the 24-year-old's personal situation is unstable, which means he favours a return back to Spain.

MAN UTD ADD KLUIVERT TO SHORTLIST

Manchester United have added Justin Kluivert to their shortlist of January targets, according to Yahoo Sport .

The 18-year-old son of Dutch legend Patrick has just 18 months left on his contract, but Thomas Lemar, Malcom and Christian Pulisic are also under consideration as Jose Mourinho looks to add a winger to his squad.

ARSENAL SUFFER N'ZONZI SETBACK

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi due to the sacking of coach Eduardo Berizzo, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Gunners hoped to take advantage of the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City midfielder's ongoing dispute with Berizzo, but with the Argentine now out of the job, N'Zonzi could be in line to stay in La Liga.

BOURNEMOUTH REJECT WEST HAM'S ARTER BID

Bournemouth have turned down an £8 million bid from West Ham for midfielder Harry Arter, according to the Daily Express .

New Hammers manager David Moyes had singled out the Republic of Ireland international as a January target, but has seen his first offer rebuffed by the Cherries, who may be willing to sell if West Ham increase their bid.

ARSENAL BATTLE MAN UTD FOR RUGANI

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, but face competition from Manchester United, the Sun reports.

The Gunners are willing to pay £34.5 million for the 23-year-old in order to tempt him to the Premier League, but will have to battle Jose Mourinho's side for his signature.

MAN UTD READY £25M SESSEGNON BID

Manchester United want 17-year-old Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon and are prepared to spend £25 million to bring him to Old Trafford, according to the Guardian .

Jose Mourinho is a keen admirer of the England Under-19 international and is willing to sell Luke Shaw to help finance a move. Tottenham, Liverpool and Real Madrid are also monitoring Sessegnon's progress, and thus United are eager to make a January bid.

ARSENAL TARGET SERIE B WINGER

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Netherlands winger Alessio Da Cruz from Serie B side Novara, according to Sky Italia .

The 20-year-old moved to Italy from Twente in the summer and his performances in the Italian second tier have attracted the attention of the Gunners, as well as Inter Milan and Liverpool.