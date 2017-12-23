One person in custody following disturbance at Green Bay Packers' stadium

A former employee of a food service contractor at Lambeau Field was arrested on Friday after ramming his car into multiple vehicles and driving through the loading dock at the Green Bay Packers' stadium.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith told reporters at a news conference that the man was fired earlier this month after a dispute with a co-worker.

The suspect - thought to be in his twenties - sought out his former co-worker in the car park at Lambeau on Friday afternoon and rammed the victim's vehicle with his own.

The suspect's target then fled on foot and was pursued by the car down a ramp towards the loading dock at the south east corner of the stadium. Vehicle access to that area is normally restricted but a gate was up to make way for another vehicle and the suspect drove down into the stadium before eventually crashing into a storage room inside Lambeau.

He was on foot when police officers arrived on the scene some five minutes after the initial 911 call and was arrested, Smith said.

Five vehicles were damaged in the incident. Pictures from outside the Packers' training facility showed a minivan resting atop another vehicle in the car park.

Smith said initial calls to police suggested there was an active shooter on the scene, but no weapons have been found and the public is in no danger. The county's bomb squad and the fire department's hazmat units were checking the suspect's car, which remained inside the stadium, as a precaution.

The Packers are scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

"There's absolutely nothing with tomorrow's game that's going to be affected at all," Smith said.

"Tomorrow is going to be as safe as any other game at Lambeau."