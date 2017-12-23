Tom Brady, Bill Belichick grow frustrated with questions around trainer Alex Guerrero

There's been speculation for quite some time of a rift between Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero, and after a report came out earlier this week saying the Patriots banned Guerrero from the sidelines and team jet, it only added more to the speculation.

Of course, everyone wants to get to the bottom of this report, but in true Belichick fashion, he's not giving away any information on the speculated issue at hand between the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady's personal trainer.

“Yeah, this is another one with no sources, right?” Belichick said when the issue came up (via ProFootballTalk.com). “Yep. I’m not going to get into that. Yeah, because there are none mentioned.”

The next question which followed was whether or not it's true Guerrero's access has been limited by the team, and in a very broad, generalized response, Belichick still didn't answer the question.

“Look, we have a lot of people that work for our team outside of the team, and there are different relationships, different situations with dozens of other people,” Belichick said. “So, I’m not going to go through a case-by-case of what everybody does and so forth. That would be impossible to do, and I’m not going to do it.”

Since reporters couldn't get any answers from the coach, when it came time for Tom Brady's media availability, it was question after question about Guerrero. By the end of it, Brady was getting pretty testy with the media.



When asked by a reporter about the impact of Guerrero not having sideline access anymore, Brady said, "I don’t think about it. I’ve got enough things to think about, so I’m going to go try and win an important game and do what I always do."

Brady was then asked how he reacted when Belichick told him they were going to restrict Guerrero's access, Brady fired back with, "I don’t really agree with your question, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. How do you know what he said?"

After that, Brady was pressed with a question as to whether or not the report was even true and he said, "I’m not saying anything. I mean, how do you say that he said anything? You don’t know anything about that."

Regardless of the situation between the Patriots and Alex Guerrero, it's not likely Belichick and Brady will be the one's to reveal any real answers.