Rohit Sharma insists the prospect of scoring the first double century in Twenty20 history never crossed his mind as he equalled the quickest T20I century on Friday.

I just go out there to score runs, says record-equalling Rohit

The 30-year-old's sensational knock came during an 88-run victory over Sri Lanka in Indore, wrapping up the T20I series with a match to spare.

Stand-in captain Rohit's 100 took just 35 deliveries to achieve and matched the record held by David Miller.

He was ultimately caught for 118 at short third man and insists he had not considered creating more individual history.

"Not really. I was thinking to score runs," he said. "I wasn't thinking of any particular target.

"In all the formats, I don't look to get to a particular milestone. My job is to go out there and score as many as possible. Not just 100s, 200s or 300s.

"I go out there to make sure I get my team into a good position. My job is to do that.

"There are times when you don't get runs. There are times when you get runs. This is all part and parcel of the game.

"Never do I ever walk out thinking that I want to score a century or a double century. I just want to give my best and get the team a victory."