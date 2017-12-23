Police: One person in custody after multiple vehicles hit at Lambeau Field

A former employee of a food service contractor at Lambeau Field was arrested Friday after ramming his car into multiple vehicles and driving through the loading dock at the Green Bay Packers' stadium.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith told reporters at a news conference that the man was fired earlier this month after a dispute with a co-worker. The 20-year-old suspect sought out his former co-worker in the parking lot at Lambeau on Friday afternoon and rammed the victim's vehicle with his white Trans-Am.

The victim then fled on foot and the suspect pursued him down a ramp toward the loading dock at the southeast corner of the stadium. Vehicle access to that area normally is restricted but a gate was up to make way for another vehicle and the suspect drove down into the stadium before eventually crashing into a storage room inside Lambeau.

He was on foot when police officers arrived on the scene some five minutes after the initial 911 call and was arrested without incident, Smith said.

Five vehicles were damaged in the incident. WBAY tweeted a photo of a minivan resting atop another vehicle in a parking lot outside the Packers' training facility.



Smith said initial calls to police suggested there was an active shooter on the scene, but no weapons have been found and the public is in no danger. The county's bomb squad and the fire department's hazmat units were checking the suspect's car, which remained inside the stadium, as a precaution.



The Packers are scheduled to host the Vikings at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

"There's absolutely nothing with tomorrow's game that's going to be affected at all," Smith said.