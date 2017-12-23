OG Anunoby finds shooting stroke, gives Raptors potential first-round steal

If you asked the casual NBA fan to name a sweet-shooting rookie thriving on an Eastern Conference contender, the near-unanimous answer would likely be Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and justifiably so. Tatum is averaging 13.9 points per game while hitting nearly half of his 3-point attempts as an important role player on the best team in the East.

But take a small step down the conference standings, and you'll find the Raptors hot on the Celtics' heels with their own rookie thriving in his first NBA season. OG Anunoby, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, was a question mark coming into the year after suffering a torn ACL in the middle of his sophomore campaign at Indiana.

He already possessed great physical tools, measuring out at nearly 6-8, 232 pounds with a 7-2 wingspan, and there was no doubt he could become a versatile, switchable defender at the next level. He has the strength to hold his ground, quick feet to stay in front of his man and the length to bother shots by guards or forwards. Just watch him work against James Harden.

However, there were clear concerns about his fit offensively given his lack of playmaking and shooting. In his final season as a Hoosier, Anunoby shot 31.1 percent from the 3-point line and 56.3 percent from the free throw line. Granted, that came from a limited sample size of 16 games, but Anunoby felt more like a raw project than a ready-made contributor on that end.

It turns out the 20-year-old found the perfect landing spot. Anunoby has brought the defense as expected, but he has shot lights out through 30 games at 50 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from 3-point range. Since joining the starting unit on Nov. 14, he is averaging 8.1 points per game and shooting 50 percent on more than three attempts per game from beyond the arc.

"I knew I could shoot from high school and college," Anunoby said. "I was shooting good. I fell off at the end at Indiana, but I still knew I could shoot. And I worked on it a lot, and I continue to work on it."

Did the Raptors see this coming?

"Well no, not the 3-point shooting," Raptors head coach Dwane Casey said after Toronto's win in Charlotte on Wednesday night. "We saw the defense, the toughness, the physicality. But the 3-point shooting is something he’s worked his behind off and has really, really improved. And when he shoots it, you’re disappointed or you’re surprised when it doesn’t go in."

Anunoby's shot selection has been emblematic of the Raptors' change in offense. They've made a point to cut down on midrange shots and one-on-one play. Toronto has jumped from dead last in assists per game last season (18.5) to a top-10 rate this season (23.2), and Anunoby is reaping the rewards of the new style.

Of Anunoby's 156 field goal attempts this season, 145 have come in the restricted area or beyond the 3-point line. He has made a living in the corners, particularly on the right side where he has drilled more than half of his shots in a small sample size.

While he isn't much of a creator to this point, Anunoby benefits from playing alongside Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, scoring threats capable of driving, drawing in multiple defenders and kicking to Anunoby for open looks. Lowry and DeRozan have assisted on nearly half of Anunoby's buckets, and the dynamic duo has been impressed enough to give him a new nickname.

"No, we did not know [Anunoby] was this good of a shooter," DeRozan said. "Me and Kyle nicknamed Ray — Ray Allen. Miami Ray, though. That's one thing, we kind of trust him, especially when we give him that nickname."

He has a long way to go in order to become a complete player, but Anunoby has already displayed an understanding of the subtle ways in which he can shift the defense within the Raptors' system.

In the clip below, Anunoby senses Wizards guard Bradley Beal rising out of his stance with the expectation Anunoby will simply hand the ball off to DeRozan. Anunoby propels himself forward with a quick first step, and it's too late for Beal to recover.

Looking back, slipping out of the lottery may have been the best thing to happen to Anunoby and the Raptors. Toronto's core group emphasizes all of his strengths and doesn't force him to make plays outside of his comfort zone. Anunoby has quickly become a difference maker, as evidenced by the Raptors' net rating when he is on the floor (plus-18.2) vs. off (plus-1.3).

If the Raptors are able to make more noise in the playoffs this time around, it will be on the backs of their All-Star backcourt. But don't forget about "Miami Ray" over there in the corner.