Despite losing to Manchester City in the League Cup quarterfinal, Leicester City’s Claude Puel insists he has no regrets for starting Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy from the bench.

Leicester City's Claude Puel has no regrets dropping Mahrez, Vardy in Manchester City loss

In an encounter that saw Vardy’s [a second-half substitute for Kelechi Iheanacho] late penalty stretch it to extra time, the English striker and Mahrez fluffed their lines during the shootout to ensure Pep Guardiola’s men progressed to the last four of the competition.

And, answering queries on why the star duo did not start the game, Puel said: "I have no regrets. We need to protect the players.

"It's important we keep players without injuries, but we must try to win every game. It's not possible to play every player for every game.”

MORE:

Riyad Mahrez, Wilfred Ndidi inspire Leicester City to Newcastle United win

| Leicester City manager Claude Puel wants Kelechi Iheanacho’s improvement

| EXTRA TIME: Riyad Mahrez, Ahmed Musa, Asamoah Gyan have fun in the snow

| Contrasting fortunes for African players as Crystal Palace shock Leicester City



While striker Vardy has been a constant fixture in the English Premier League for the King Power Stadium outfit, the Algeria winger has started all but one of the Foxes’ top-flight duels and has scored five goals.

The duo are likely to be the first names on the teamsheet when Manchester United come visiting in their next encounter on Saturday.