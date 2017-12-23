Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield has accepted an invitation to the 2018 Senior Bowl, the event announced Friday.



Heisman winner, Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield accepts Senior Bowl invitation .@HeismanTrophy winning QB Baker Mayfield from @OU_Football has accepted his invitation to the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl #CompeteAndConnect #SeniorBowl #Reeses pic.twitter.com/XgcWimlZKg

The Sooners quarterback will be the first Heisman winner to attend the Senior Bowl since Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the trophy as a sophomore in 2007, played in the 2010 game.

The Senior Bowl brings some of the country's top college football talent to Mobile, Ala., to be showcased before the NFL Draft. The 2018 game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET Jan. 27.

Mayfield is the seventh quarterback to accept his invitation to the pre-draft bowl joining Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State), Luke Falk (Washington State), Kurt Benkert (Virginia), Mike White (Western Kentucky), Kyle Lauletta (Richmond) and Brandon Silvers (Troy).

Mayfield has thrown for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns with only five interceptions while leading the Sooners to a third consecutive Big 12 title. Mayfield also has led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year where the No. 2 Sooners will take on No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

In addition to winning the Heisman, Mayfield also won the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award for his play this season.