Auston Matthews injury update: Admits to 'concussion symptoms', practices with Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews practiced with the Maple Leafs on Friday for the first time since colliding with teammate Morgan Rielly in a Dec. 9 game against the Penguins, and then afterward shed some light on what kept him out the past two weeks.

Matthews admitted to reporters he felt "normal concussion symptoms" after the collision, adding he did not feel any symptoms until after the game and the next day. He confirmed that he underwent the league's concussion protocol, but did not provide further information The Leafs referred to Matthews' ailment as an upper body injury ever since it occurred.



Matthews shaken up after colliding with Rielly pic.twitter.com/5RB6krUF9A

— Flintor (@TheFlintor) December 10, 2017



After skating the better part of the week on his own, Matthews rejoined his teammates for a full team practice on Friday, skating on a line with Zach Hyman and William Nylander. Matthews is a game-time decision for Saturday's road contest in New York against the Rangers, the final game before the league's holiday break in the schedule.

"I'm feeling a lot better, feel good out there on the ice," offered Matthews. "Just trying to get my legs back."

The Maple Leafs won just two of six games since Matthews suffered the injury. He also missed five games last month with an upper-body injury.

"It's very frustrating, you never like missing any games," offered Matthews. "It (stinks), but the main thing is to be healthy, that's my main concern."

Leafs coach Mike Babcock seemed irritated that Matthews shared all that he did with reporters after practice.

"I heard you guys already talked to Auston, so we're done with that," said Babcock. "What else?"

Dave McCarthy contributed to this story from Toronto