I-League 2017: Shillong Lajong vs NEROCA - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Another clash between two northeastern sides beckons as Shillong Lajong host NEROCA at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Meghalaya, on Friday afternoon.

Game Shillong Lajong vs. NEROCA
Date Friday, December 23
Time 2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)


TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM



The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.


India TV channels Online streams
Star Sports 2/2HD Hotstar


TEAM NEWS



Shillong Lajong probable first XI: Lachenpa (GK), Novin, Juho, Doe, Rakesh, Khongsit, Nongbri, Odafin, Tlang, Al Hagri, Kharpan

Key Players - Redeem Tlang, Juho Oh, Hardy Cliff Nongbri

NEROCA probable first XI: Thapa (GK), Saran, Kiatamba, Tondonba, Govin, Vorbe, Williams, Gopi, Israilov, Subhash, Chidi

Key Players - Felix Odili Chidi, Aryn Williams, Ronald Singh


GAME PREVIEW



Shillong Lajong have kept a clean sheet in all three of their wins from five games that sees them currently occupy the second spot on the standings table with 10 points and a win away from Minerva Punjab FC at the top.

The Meghalayan outfit have scored in all of their games so far but were outdone to a 5-1 defeat when they faced East Bengal while they held Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw before last beating Aizawl FC.

NEROCA too restricted Mohun Bagan to a stalemate which was also the second time they managed to keep a clean sheet. Their best result in their maiden I-League bow is the 3-0 win over Gokulam Kerala FC while also managing to beat Chennai City 2-1.

Besides Phurba Lachenpa's clean sheets, Bobby Nongbet has quite a few consistent performers in his side. Juho Oh and Lawrence Doe have formed a good partnership in defense while Daniel Odafin and Hardy Cliff Nongbri have combined well in the midfield. In the attack, Redeem Tlang, Samuel Kynshi and Samuel Lalmuanpuia have done their job to score.

The visitors Gift Raikhan will be more so banking on the experience of Lalit Thapa, Subhash Singh, Sushil Kumar Singh and Felix Odili Chidi. The Nigerian is joined by Ronald Singh to have bagged a couple of goals with Ningthoujam Pritam Singh and Varney K Kallon registering a piece each to their names.

Will the Lajong clinch another win over another northeastern side or will NEROCA prevail in this tie?

