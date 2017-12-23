Alex Iwobi and Co. remain Arsenal’s basis of philosophy - Wenger

Playing Alex Iwobi and other academy graduates will remain Arsenal's basis of philosophy, according to Arsene Wenger.

On the back of using the Nigeria international alongside midfielder Jack Wilshere, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin against Newcastle on Saturday, the gaffer utilised Joe Willock and substitutes Reiss Nelson, Ben Sheaf and Josh Dasilva in their League Cup win over West Ham United three days later.

And Wenger believes that it is their belief in young talents that stand them apart from other big teams.

“On Saturday [against Newcastle], we played with four players who have been educated here: Iwobi, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles and Bellerin,” Wenger told club website.

“So, you look at the other teams who played at the top and you tell me who has played with four players who have been educated in their academy? We do that every time we can but overall I believe it remains the basis of our philosophy.

“I agree with you it doesn’t always come off as we would like but we still are one of the teams who, if you look at the last 20 years, puts more players out than anybody else.”

Iwobi made his first-team breakthrough in the 2015-16 season and has not soft-pedalled ever since. Despite stern competiton in the Gunners' side, the 21-year-old Super Eagle has been afforded 10 English Premier League outings in the ongoing campaign, and he has a goal to his credit.

Having been rested for Tuesday's League Cup win over West Ham, the winger will be hoping to make a return to the Arsenal side that will take on Liverpool in a crunch English top-flight clash on Friday evening.