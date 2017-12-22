George Moala will leave Blues to join Clermont Auvergne on a three-year deal after the 2018 Super Rugby season.

Clermont land All Black Moala

The versatile Moala, who can operate on the wing or as a centre, has agreed a contract with the Top 14 champions until June 2021.

Moala earned four caps for New Zealand but has been overlooked since facing Ireland in Chicago in November 2016.

Clermont confirmed the signing of Tim Nanai-Williams earlier this month and will add another New Zealander to their ranks next year in the form of Moala.

Franck Azema, the Clermont boss, said: "With nearly 70 matches in Super Rugby and four caps for the All Blacks, he is an experienced and very high-level player."

Moala has been unable to force his way back into the All Blacks reckoning due to the form of Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Ryan Crotty, Ngani Laumape and Jack Goodhue.



