Ronald Koeman has expressed his ambition of taking over as Netherlands coach and says he has had several offers since being sacked by Everton.

Koeman wants Netherlands job

The Dutchman was fired by the Premier League side in October after a terrible start to the campaign and has since been linked with the role at the helm of the national team, which has been vacant since Dick Advocaat's departure at the end of their failed 2018 World Cup campaign.

Koeman has been heavily linked with the Oranje job in recent years, but has stayed quiet on working with the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) until now.

The former Ajax, Feyenoord and Valencia coach has, however, had other offers from clubs and is taking his time to consider his next move.

"I have always said that it is an ambition of me to do that," he told De Telegraaf. "I know my name is mentioned regularly, but I haven't been contacted yet and there have not been any calls.

"Within 24 hours of my departure from Everton, I had already received the first offer. Then they kept coming, but I keep it all away from me. I'm taking the time to analyse for myself what went wrong and why certain things happened.

"The offers were and are there, but after all these years I have my preferences. I can honestly say that the Dutch team is one of those. But it is not yet on the agenda, so for the time being I will keep football at a distance."