WATCH: Can Arsenal stop the rot versus Liverpool?

A frantic festive period of Premier League action kicks off this weekend with Arsenal desperate to stop the rot against Liverpool at the Emirates.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the first team in top-flight history to have won four consecutive away games by a margin of at least three goals.

And they have scored at least three in each of their last four PL matches against the Gunners, hitting 14 goals in total (W3 D1).

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last nine PL outings and sit one point clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who will be desperate to leapfrog Klopp’s men and get back into the UEFA Champions League contention.

Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 Premier League games at the Emirates and are aware an overdue shutout versus Liverpool would see Petr Cech become the first goalkeeper ever to record 200 PL clean sheets.

To do so, they’ll have to stop not only Sadio Mane, who has netted in each of his last three PL games versus Arsenal, but also the competition’s leading scorer, Mo Salah (14 goals).

Alexandre Lacazette isn’t far behind, though, with eight PL goals since his summer arrival from Lyon and the Gunners have found the net in each of their last 23 PL home games.

‘Tis the season. Who will handle the pressure?

