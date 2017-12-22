Rumors have surfaced that WWE boss Vince McMahon is looking to revive the XFL, and there are now receipts indicating he's well on his way.

Potential XFL revival taking shape

The WWE publicly disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission that McMahon has sold nearly $100 million worth of stock, in order to “primarily to fund a separate entity from the Company, Alpha Entertainment LLC, which Mr. McMahon established to explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including professional football.”

McMahon has also secured previously abandoned XFL trademarks and the WWE hasn't denied the failed professional football league returning.

A report Friday night on Twitter said an announcement about bringing back the XFL may come next month.

Based on a conversation between McMahon and XFL co-founder Dick Ebersol that aired as part of ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary about the league, rumors about a potential revival do not come as a complete shock.

“Do you ever have any thoughts about trying again?” Ebersol asked McMahon (via Pro Football Talk).

MORE:

​Rumors surface of potential XFL revival



“Yes I do,” McMahon responded. “I don’t know what it would be. I don’t know if it’s gonna be another XFL or what it may be or how different I would make it. It seems like in some way it would tie in either with the NFL itself or the owners.”

According to ESPN, WWE and its broadcast partner NBC lost approximately $35 million each on the league.