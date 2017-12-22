Jurgen Klopp doubts whether he can match Arsene Wenger's longevity during his time in charge of Liverpool.

Stay here 20 years? Klopp doubts Liverpool longevity

Klopp has enjoyed seven-year spells in his two previous coaching roles, at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, while Wenger took over at Arsenal in 1996.

Liverpool and Arsenal - who meet at the Emirates Stadium on Friday - face an almighty battle for Champions League qualification this season and Klopp accepted he cannot be sure of his long-term future at Anfield.

Klopp even suggested he could bow out if Liverpool were to win major silverware during his time at the club.

"Stay here 20 years? Don't know, don't know," Klopp told reporters on Thursday.

"A few weeks ago I saw a statistic for the longest-serving coaches in the Bundesliga and I'm the record coach of two clubs - Mainz and Dortmund.

"It would be quite difficult to become the record coach at Liverpool. I don't know. As long as it works really, really well.

"That means there must be space for improvement, because even if you win something, which everyone here is desperately waiting for, it could be the moment I say 'OK, but now we have to leave it'.

"That is the moment nobody thinks of doing it, going out at the top.

"So far I think I have a very good feeling for these moments. In both situations, I think it was the right moment for both sides, for both parties, the clubs and me and my coaching staff. We will see. But I don't feel I am close to that moment and everything is fine."

Wenger faced strong criticism last season before signing a new two-year deal after leading Arsenal to his seventh FA Cup title at the club.

And Klopp feels it would no longer be possible for a manager to match Wenger's longevity, or that of the Frenchman's long-time rival, Alex Ferguson, who had 26 trophy-laden years with Manchester United.

"If anyone thinks they can make a similar career like Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger in clubs, I'm not sure it would be possible with the media of today," Klopp added.

"I think Arsene gets a lot of criticism. I've seen it since I've been in England, I'm aware of it and for sure it's not right. It's like 'thank you for everything, but please make space now...'

"But he's still there and he's doing a brilliant job again. He's still top five, six, fighting for fourth and being involved in different cup competitions and things like that. He's obviously still very ambitious and as long as you feel that, and you feel the club gets the benefit of this, you can stay."