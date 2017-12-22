Ronaldo, Raul & the greatest Real Madrid XI of all time
1
Iker Casillas | 1999-2015
The goalkeeper of choice for Real Madrid and Spain for 15 years from the turn of the century, Casillas played a crucial role in Los Blancos' conquests during that period, including three Champions League victories. He is a living legend in Madrid despite the difficulties he endured before joining Porto.
2
Chendo | 1982-1998
This defender stood for everything that Real Madrid represents: Los Blancos' winning mentality flowed through his veins from his first appearance until his 497th. He even retired in style, winning La Liga for the seventh and final time in 1997-98.
3
Roberto Carlos | 1996-2007
One of the most iconic left-backs in history, the Brazilian was the best player in his role at his peak. He played 527 times for Real Madrid, winning four league trophies and the Champions League three times. Away from the Santiago Bernabeu, he helped Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002 with his pace and power.
4
Sergio Ramos | 2005-present day
Since his arrival from Sevilla, Ramos has evolved into a world-class defender. His dedication to Real Madrid is total and he succeeded Casillas as captain both with Los Blancos and the Spanish national team.
5
Fernando Hierro | 1989-2003
Hierro had a brilliant sense of anticipation and positioning. Very dependable and accurate with his passes, in his 14 years at the club he lifted three European Cups, scored 127 goals and was a constant presence in defence. His partnership with Manolo Sanchis is considered one of the best in Madrid's history.
6
Pirri | 1964-1980
Pirri won an incredible 10 league titles and was extremely versatile - he could play in defence, midfield or as a makeshift forward if necessary. The midfield legend was part of the all-conquering Ye-Ye team at Real Madrid, consisting only of Spanish players and captained by Francisco Gento. He won the European Cup in 1966.
7
Cristiano Ronaldo | 2008-present day
Creating new adjectives to describe the five-time Ballon d'Or winner - perhaps the greatest goalscorer to have ever graced the game - is becoming increasingly difficult. Ronaldo embodies Real Madrid now in the same way that Di Stefano did in his era. Any future Blancos superstar will have his work cut out matching the records that the Portuguese continues to smash.
8
Zinedine Zidane | 2001-2006
The Frenchman, now head coach, oozed elegance and class in his playing days - a magician with the ball at his feet and a dancer who weaved between opposition players. Zidane spent the final five years of his awe-inspiring career at the Santiago Bernabeu and his defining moment was an acrobatic, iconic volley in the 2002 Champions League final.
9
Raul | 1992-2010
An icon at the Santiago Bernabeu. He spent 18 years with Real Madrid, inspiring the club to three Champions League triumphs. One of the most prolific forwards on the planet at his peak, he established himself as an eternal fan favourite thanks to his unmatched opportunism in the box.
10
Alfredo Di Stefano | 1953-1964
Perhaps the man most responsible for Real Madrid's aura of greatness. The late footballing legend's arrival in Madrid was a breath of fresh air in the 1950s, inspiring them to their first five European Cups. Perhaps the most complete player in history, Di Stefano formed an amazing partnership with Ferenc Puskas.
11
Francisco Gento | 1953-1971
Nobody in the world can match his CV. The winger won a record six European Cups and was one of the best players Real Madrid ever had. Fast and dynamic, he was electric on the left. This helped him rack up 30 goals in 89 European Cup clashes.
12
The bench
Paco Buyo, Jose Santamaria, Ferenc Puskas, Fernando Redondo and Hugo Sanchez. Buyo was vital in the team that dominated La Liga in the second half of the 1980s. Santamaria was the leader of the defence that won the first five European Cups and shared two of those titles with the famous Puskas, who was also part of the sixth crown. Redondo was master of the midfield in La Septima and La Octava. Hugo Sanchez won five Pichichis in a six-year span, the last four with Los Merengues.
13
The final XI...
Do you agree with our selection or would you make adjustments? Let us know in the comments!