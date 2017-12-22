Fitzgerald undecided about playing in 2018

Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald signed a 2018 contract extension in November, but the 34-year-old wide receiver on Thursday said he has not committed to playing next season.

"I don't know. I'm going to take some time, figure it out. I'll let you know, though," Fitzgerald told the team's website when asked about his future.

It is not the first time there has been speculation about Fitzgerald's possible retirement.

Early in the 2016 season, he dismissed a report that claimed he had told those close to him that he would retire after that campaign.

There is no question Fitzgerald is still producing at a high level, in his 14th season.

He has 92 catches for 982 yards and five TDs, despite an unsettled situation at quarterback following the serious injury suffered by Carson Palmer in Week 8.

If Fitzgerald returns for another year, he will continue to climb the NFL's all-time receiving charts, icing on the cake in a career that has already earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He ranks third in both receptions and receiving yards, and could move up to second on both lists with another season, although Jerry Rice remains well out of reach atop both categories.

If Sunday is, in fact, Fitzgerald's last home game, he says it will be business as usual.

"I'll do what I usually do, say hello to my guys on the other team and go to the locker room. No different," he said.