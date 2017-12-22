It didn't take long for numerous Chicago media outlets to refute a report Thursday saying Yu Darvish had agreed to a deal with the Cubs. Then the man himself stepped in with the last word.

Yu Darvish drops a '#fakenews' on report of deal with Cubs

Darvish took to his official Twitter account to respond simply "#fakenews" to a Barstool Sports report that the pitcher going to the Cubs was a "done deal."

The free agent's denial came on the heels of reporters from the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, The Athletic, WSCR and other outlets citing sources denying any deal was done between Darvish and the Cubs.

Minutes before Darvish's tweet, the Barstool personality responsible for the initial report responded to the local beat writers by tweeting: "I'll go to war with baseball writers over my sources any day of the week and twice on Sunday. The most dangerous thing in the world is a man with nothing to lose."

But he eventually seemed to concede defeat.