Research conducted by Manchester United and posted on their official website claims that the club has a tougher fixture list than any of their rivals in the top six.

Man Utd claim to 'have a harder time of it' than rivals over festive period

United, in a bizarre article, claim that they have only six non-matchdays - insisting "no club has fewer" - while claiming that Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham have three more.

"Chelsea's matches are nicely spaced out," reads the piece, with them having eight days between games, with Liverpool and Manchester City seven.

United also note that they will travel 288 miles over the festive period, between December 23 and January 1, more than their Boxing Day opponents Burnley, who will only travel 160 miles.

MORE:

Manchester United team news: Ibrahimovic starts as captain in Carabao Cup clash

| Carabao Cup: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round



The club's "research" also makes the point that, while in October and November they played three and four games respectively, December sees United playing nine games. There is, however, no comparison made with other clubs.

United close out the piece by claiming that the fixture list "is the price of success", though they claim that the month will host an "exhausting programme".