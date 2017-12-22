While the Michigan Wolverines are much better during Jim Harbaugh's reign than they were before he arrived, some fans are still disappointed.

Jim Harbaugh compared to Paris Hilton by former Wolverine and NFL star Amani Toomer

Count former Michigan star wide receiver Amani Toomer in that group. Toomer, who went on to a 13-year career and Super Bowl championship with the New York Giants, told Detroit's 97.1 The Ticket he's a "frustrated fan" and "we deserve better than this."

Toomer seemed particularly miffed about the team's poor performance against top rivals Ohio State and Michigan State (a combined 1-5).

"I'm a frustrated fan," Toomer said (via SI.com). "I think that what Michigan signed up for was a Nick Saban, an Urban Meyer. We signed up for somebody who was going to come in and change the culture. I mean, he had a great first year. The first two years I was excited, but last year he had his best team and they lose to Ohio State? That was a heartbreaker.

"And this year they lose to Ohio State embarrassingly. They lose to Michigan State, another embarrassment. I just think that we deserve better than this."

It would seem Toomer could hardly express his frustration in any more graphic terms, but he did.

"To me, that's not a supermodel, that's Paris Hilton," Toomer said. "That's somebody who's given us nothing, but 'Oh, we're going to Rome. Oh, we wear Michael Jordan shoes. I don't care. I want to beat Michigan State, I want to beat Ohio State. That's the passion that I have for the program."

In defense of Harbaugh, it's worth noting that Michigan's record during Toomer's final three seasons there (1993-95) was 25-12. Harbaugh is 28-10, and in 2015-16 he led the Wolverines to the school's first consecutive seasons with double-digit wins since 2002-03.