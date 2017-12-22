Cavs' Thomas headed for G League rehab assignment

The Cleveland Cavaliers have confirmed that Isaiah Thomas will train with their NBA G League team as he steps up his recovery from a hip injury.

Thomas and center Ante Zizic have been assigned to the Canton Charge, and Thomas is scheduled to participate in a full-team practice Thursday.

There is no indication the Cavs intend for Thomas to play any games in a Canton uniform, with their next game taking place Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers' G League team.

The guard, who has been rehabbing from a hip condition he reaggravated during the playoffs last season, has yet to play in full-court, five-on-five action since being acquired from the Boston Celtics in the blockbuster deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the opposite direction.

Although the Cavs originally had targeted a mid-December return for Thomas, that has been pushed back to January.

It still remains a possibility that Thomas could face off against the Celtics on January 3.