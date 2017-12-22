News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mitchell sets AFL record in Hawks win
Mitchell sets AFL record in Hawks win

Cavs' Thomas headed for G League rehab assignment

Omnisport
Omnisport /

The Cleveland Cavaliers have confirmed that Isaiah Thomas will train with their NBA G League team as he steps up his recovery from a hip injury.

Cavs' Thomas headed for G League rehab assignment

Cavs' Thomas headed for G League rehab assignment

Thomas and center Ante Zizic have been assigned to the Canton Charge, and Thomas is scheduled to participate in a full-team practice Thursday. 

There is no indication the Cavs intend for Thomas to play any games in a Canton uniform, with their next game taking place Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers' G League team.

The guard, who has been rehabbing from a hip condition he reaggravated during the playoffs last season, has yet to play in full-court, five-on-five action since being acquired from the Boston Celtics in the blockbuster deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the opposite direction.

Although the Cavs originally had targeted a mid-December return for Thomas, that has been pushed back to January.

It still remains a possibility that Thomas could face off against the Celtics on January 3.

 

Back To Top