Davante Adams injury update: Packers WR ruled out for Vikings with concussion

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams will not play Saturday against the Vikings because of the concussion he sustained Sunday on Thomas Davis' illegal hit, coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday.



McCarthy's announcement came the day after he described his leading receiver's unhappiness about still being in the league's concussion protocol (via the team's website): "He's pissed off, he’s irritated, he’s angry. He wants to be out there. He’s our best perimeter player. He was knocked out of the game at a critical time in the game and now he can’t play. It’s only natural. He’s irritated that he’s in this spot."

Now the Packers, eliminated from playoff contention with a 31-24 loss to the Panthers, will be without both quarterback Aaron Rodgers, placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and Adams, leaving backup QB Brett Hundley without his most productive receiver in his seven starts while Rodgers was out with a broken collarbone.

Adams has 74 receptions for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Davis initially was suspended two games for his helmet-to-helmet block on Adams following an interception, but the suspension was reduced to one game