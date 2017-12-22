The NFC South has been an enthralling division for the better part of a decade, and nothing has changed this year.

NFL Week 16 Q&A: What are the odds …?

The Saints (10-4), Panthers (10-4) and Falcons (9-5) all can still win the division, all three could make the playoffs, yet not one has clinched a postseason berth. The Saints and Falcons face off this week in a heated rivalry game fueled by a close game just two weeks ago.

Atlanta has won the last three matchups with the Saints and has won seven of its last nine away games. But the Saints have won their last six at home, making this a complete toss-up.

The Saints are the only team this season to have three players with more than 1,000 scrimmage yards: Mark Ingram (1,420), Alvin Kamara (1,336) and Michael Thomas (1,085). The Falcons have won five of their last six, using improved defense to stifle opponents.

So, what are the odds the Saints get their revenge from a tough Week 14 loss in Atlanta?

New Orleans leads the division, but it has looked shaky in recent weeks. Last week's win over the Jets was a little more hard-fought than it should have been, while the Falcons are seemingly rolling right now.

Still, the Saints are playing at home with a chance to lock up the division. "The Big Easy" will be rocking, and the Saints should be able to avoid a fourth straight loss against the Falcons.

Here are a few other NFL questions for Week 16:

— What are the odds … the Bills steal one against the Patriots?

Buffalo, still in the playoff picture in the crowded AFC, likely needs to win this week in New England. Despite scoring just 264 points this season, the Bills (8-6) are hanging around thanks to consecutive wins.

The Patriots lost a shocker against the Dolphins two weeks ago and barely survived last week against the Steelers. Now might be the time to catch them, as it seems their form is dipping just a bit.

New England is averaging 397.6 yards of offense per game this season, second in the league. But Buffalo has allowed just 11 passing touchdowns this season, the fewest in the league. Something has to give, but the odds are not in Buffalo's favor.

— What are the odds … the Buccaneers throw a wrench in the NFC South by beating the Panthers?

The NFC South plot is in the thick of things, but the Bucs already have been written out of the story. But they could re-enter this week in the form of spoiler if they can muster a win over the Panthers.

The Buccaneers are 1-6 on the road, despite having the fifth-most yards per game on the road (356.0 pg). Carolina is 6-1 since Week 8, tied for the best in the NFL over that time.

The Bucs are on a four-game losing streak and the Panthers are in the middle of a division-title chase, so the odds are against Tampa Bay this week. However, this is the NFC South, and crazier things have happened.

— What are the odds … the Cowboys end the Seahawks' playoff chances?

Dallas (8-6) and Seattle (8-6) face off this week in a must-win game for both. The way the NFC is situated, one of these teams would likely have to win out to make the playoffs.

The Cowboys, playing at home, welcome back Ezekiel Elliott and can control tempo with their elite running game. They have 18 rushing touchdowns this season, the second most in the league. They also were second last year with 24 rushing touchdowns.

With Elliott set to return from his six-game suspension, the Cowboys have a great chance at winning this week.