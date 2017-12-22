Report refutes Rob Manfred claim MLB unaware Derek Jeter, Marlins plan to gut payroll

In a contentious interview with ESPN, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred denied knowing that Derek Jeter and the new Marlins ownership group planned to slash payroll.

However, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday that two unidentified sources involved in the sale process claimed that Jeter, the team's CEO and co-owner, and controlling owner Bruce Sherman informed other MLB owners they planned to cut the team's payroll to the $85 million to $90 million range. MLB owners approved the sale of the Marlins in September for $1.2 billion to a group of investors headed by Sherman and Jeter.

The team's payroll would have been around $140 million this season, but the Marlins in recent weeks have traded stars Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon, bringing the 2018 payroll into the $94 million range, according to the Herald.

Manfred told ESPN Radio host Dan Le Betard on Wednesday that he was unaware of the Marlins' payroll plans, prompting Le Betard to say, “We are starting with a lie."

“I’m not going to have you call me a liar!” Manfred said (via the Herald). Manfred went on to deny MLB had any "player-specific plans" from Jeter's group or any other prospective ownership group.

The Herald noted that a source who heard the radio interview later texted, “Commissioner said was not aware of [Jeter] plan to slash payroll. Absolutely not true. They request and receive the operating plan from all bidders." The source claimed the payroll plan was "vetted and approved by MLB."

The trades of Stanton, Gordon and Ozuna have riled Marlins fans. At a town hall meeting Tuesday with Marlins season-ticket holders, fans pelted Jeter with angry questions and comments about the trades and the team's plans. According to ESPN, one angry fan told Jeter the new owners spent "$1.2 billion and then ran out of money."

But Jeter defended the new ownership group's move to cut payroll and rebuild through the farm system.

After Le Betard criticized Manfred for not caring about the Marlins prospects or fans in South Florida, the commissioner echoed Jeter's sentiments.

"The strategy the Marlins have adopted is tried and true in baseball," Manfred said. "I’m not saying it’s without pain. … But it was a process that ultimately produced a winner [at times, including Houston this season], in terms of smaller markets’ ability to win.”