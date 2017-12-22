Sean Payton regrets choke gesture at Falcons' Devonta Freeman

Sean Payton regrets the choke gesture he directed toward Devonta Freeman.

Ahead of the NFC South rematch Sunday, the Saints coach admitted he lost is composure when the teams previously met at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 7 and wrongly took it out on the Falcons running back.

"Listen, the mistake I made that night was letting my emotions get the best of me," Payton said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It's the same thing that we talk about with our players all of the time. It wasn't good and I felt like as that game went on, it even affected me in calling plays. I've got to better that way.

"It was frustrating from some of the officiating. But you learn even when you've been in this thing as long as I have. It's something that you regret and you look back on 'What are you doing?' So, I think that's the thing that bugged me for the better part of the week."

Freeman said he understands that emotions were running high throughout the game and doesn't hold it against Payton.

"Like I said two weeks ago, it was a competitors' moment," Freeman said. "I talk trash. He talks trash. Players talk trash. Coaches talk trash. This is what we're in it for, to compete. At the end of the day, it's all fun, it's all love. We all understand, everybody in the situation. We understand each other because we go through the same things, so I don't take it as disrespect at all."

Payton also drew a penalty for stepping too far out onto the field when he tried to call timeout as the Saints fell 20-17 to the Falcons in Week 14.

The Saints (10-4) will look to get redemption when they kick off the NFC South showdown against the Falcons (9-5) at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.