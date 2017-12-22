Ireland number eight CJ Stander has ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract to stay at Munster.

Stander signs new deal to stay at Munster

British and Irish Lion Stander was reportedly the subject of a lucrative offer from Top 14 side Montpellier.

The South Africa-born 27-year-old will not be heading to France, though, after putting pen to paper on fresh terms with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

Stander said: "Following a lot of speculation and unfounded articles in the media, I am delighted to announce that I have signed a new three-year contract with the IRFU through to [June] 2021.



"My intention was always to stay with Munster and Ireland throughout this process having settled well in Limerick with my wife and within the Munster family

"The coaching set-up, ethos and work ethic within both camps is tremendous and I'm very excited at the prospect of playing my part in achieving great things through hard work and determination with both squads.

"My wife and I took a leap of faith and have made a lot of sacrifices to be here but it has all been worthwhile especially given how much of a privilege it is to wear the Munster and Ireland jerseys when given that responsibility. Ireland is a special country in which to live and play rugby and I'm fully aware of that.

"The Munster and Ireland fans have been fantastic to us since we arrived and my continued focus will be to do my best for them and both teams when called upon."

Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Furlong have also signed new contracts with the IRFU in the last week.