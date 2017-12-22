David Eaton, the top news executive at NFL Media, has resigned effective immediately, Deadspin.com reported Wednesday evening.

NFL Media's top news exec resigns amid complaints, Twitter scandal

Eaton’s resignation comes after complaints of a hostile work environment for female employees, as well as his history of sexually explicit interactions on Twitter, according to multiple reports.

“Last night David Eaton tendered his resignation from NFL Media effective immediately,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller said in a statement Wednesday.

Citing screen shots of his Twitter account, the New York Times reported that Eaton, 53, engaged in "sexually explicit conversations" with accounts that belonged to adult-film actresses, as well as accounts whose profiles identified themselves as prostitutes and paid escorts. The account initially was scrubbed of the tweets but eventually was deleted altogether.

Deadspin described an alleged "toxic culture" under Eaton at NFL Network, where analysts Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans were suspended last week, pending an investigation into claims by a former wardrobe stylist of sexual harassment and assault.

As vice president and executive editor for NFL Media, Eaton ran the news operations at NFL Network and NFL.com.