Chennai City FC will hope to kick-on from their first win last week when they host Khalid Jamil's men at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Friday.



I-League 2017: Chennai City FC vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview GAME CHENNAI CITY FC VS EAST BENGAL DATE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22 TIME 5:30 PM IST (GMT + 5:30)



TV CHANNELS AND LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

TV CHANNELS LIVE STREAM STAR SPORTS 2/HD2 HOTSTAR





TEAM NEWS



Chennai City FC Injured - None On the other hand, Khalid Jamil has continued to place his trust on Trinidadian striker Willis Plaza, who managed to bail out his side by striking late into injury time against Churchill Brothers. But Plaza remains under the scanner of both, fans and the management, as he continues to be wasteful upfront. Doubtful - None Key Players - Jean-Michel Joachim, Michael Soosairaj. East Bengal Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Key Players - Mahmoud Al Amna, Katsumi Yusa.

.



GAME PREVIEW

The Southerners finally found some form when they defeated Churchill Brothers 2-0 in Goa and shall hope that playing on home soil will give them some advantage. Chennai City FC have had a harrowing experience on the road as they have lost thrice and drew once before winning the Churchill game.

Frenchman Jean Michael Joachim has been in fine fettle for the southern outfit and is the league's current top-scorer with four goals in five appearances. His strike partner Murilo Ribeiro also found the net against the Goan side, which should give coach V Soundararajan a boost before the game.

Skipper Soosai Raj has been a livewire for Chennai with his incisive passing in midfield and will once again shoulder the responsibility of creating chances against the Red and Golds.

Injured - None

On the other hand, Khalid Jamil has continued to place his trust on Trinidadian striker Willis Plaza, who managed to bail out his side by striking late into injury time against Churchill Brothers. But Plaza remains under the scanner of both, fans and the management, as he continues to be wasteful upfront.

East Bengal have looked rather shaky at the back as their defence has conceded in every game in this year's I-League campaign. Some interesting individual duels are on the cards as the defensive pairing of Eduardo Ferreira and Arnab Mondal coming up against an in-form Murilo and Joachim. In midfield Armand Bazzou will be tasked with keeping Soosai Raj silent.

If East Bengal manage to win, they will not only occupy the second spot by pushing Shillong Lajong to third courtesy of a better goal difference but will also help Khalid Jamil silence the critics.