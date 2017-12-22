Rene Meulensteen’s Kerala Blasters have not had the best of starts to their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with only one win so far but that the Dutchman is encouraged with his side’s progress.

ISL 2017: Rene Meulensteen confident of a good showing in 'big game' against Chennaiyin FC

“First of all, I reassure the players that we are in an ongoing process as far as the team is developing. If you look at our progress putting FC Goa aside, we are getting positive going forward. We are creating chances and hopefully can continue to score goals,” he said ahead of his side’s clash with Chennaiyin FC on Friday.

The former Manchester United coach reiterated the importance of defence with his side having conceded the least amount of goals (six) so far in the league.

“We have stressed the importance of clean-sheets. That earns you the right to play. The result in Goa was an accident. We looked strong defensively last week. It was our first win of the season and it looks very positive,” the Dutchman explained.

The match against Chennaiyin will be an important one in the context of the local rivalry and Meulensteen was looking forward to the tie.

“This is what you want to do. Play in big games. Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin are top of the table. Chennaiyin are a very good team with a good manager. They have good players and have been playing well. But we have stumbled into the season really. However, the pitch looks good and I hope we can put a good performance,” he remarked.

The Dutchman provided a fitness update ahead of the clash and said that star striker Dimitar Berbatov remains out of action with his injury.

“Berbatov is out. Pritam Singh dislocated his shoulder in training. Other than that, we are at full strength,” Meulensteen said.

The Kerala boss was complimentary of Chennaiyin’s performance so far in the league and went as far as to say that the loss to FC Goa was an aberration in an otherwise fine campaign for John Gregory’s men.

“I think it was [Goa game was an incident for Chennaiyin]. They came back very strongly in the second half. Their defence has consistency. They will make it very difficult for us. They are in the top of the table for a reason. They have good goal-scoring attributes (from open play and set-pieces). We have prepared well. Hopefully, the win from last week will give us a boost,” he stated.

The Dutch tactician said that qualifying for the play-off spots remains the bare minimum for his side although there is a long way to go in the league.

“You have to stick to your plan from the beginning, which is to qualify for the play-offs. It is the aim of every team because that is the format of the tournament and the draft."

“We are only six games in. There is plenty of time left and don't write any team off. Even the bottom-placed team can finish in the play-off spots.”