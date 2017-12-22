The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side, Indian Arrows are set to host Gokulam Kerala FC at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi in what will be both teams' fourth I-League game, on Friday evening.

I-League 2017: Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Game Indian Arrows vs. Gokulam Kerala FC Date Friday, December 22 Time 2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams Star Sports 2/2HD Hotstar

TEAM NEWS

Indian Arrows probable first XI: Dheeraj Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Boris Singh, Suresh Singh, Jeakson Singh, Amarjit Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav, Rahul Kannoly, Edmund Lalrindika

Key Players - Anwar Ali, Edmund Lalrindika, Aniket Jadhav

Anwar, Jeakson and Nongdamba Naorem will be back in contention after the trio were ruled out of the back-to-back games against Minerva Punjab due to a loan agreement between the AIFF and the parent club.



Gokulam Kerala probable first XI: Bernard; Shinu, Addo, Lokra, Salah; Irshad, Rashid, Al Saleh; Jimshad, Urunov, Leo Mbele.

Injured - Kamo Bayi, Sushant Mathew

Key Players - Leo Mbele, Al Saleh.



GAME PREVIEW

The Arrows after a fantastic start against Chennai City have lost their last two games to Minerva. Luis Norton de Matos' side will be keen to make an impression against the Chennai outfit.

Edmund and Jadhav are expected to lead the attack with Jeakson expected to partner Amarjit in midfield.

Gokulam Kerala are placed ninth on the table and come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Chennai City. They will miss the services of skipper Sushant Matthew and Kamo Bayi is also expected to miss the tie due to an injury.

The southern side rely on counterattacks and are known not to keep a lot of the ball. Also Khalid Al Saleh, a Syrian midfielder, is the one who dictates play and is the creative fulcrum. Nikhil Bernard has been the exceptional performer for the team and the Arrows will certainly find it difficult to score past him.

Who shall come out on top in this tie - Indian Arrows or Gokulam?