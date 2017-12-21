It was less than two weeks ago that Mohun Bagan were flying high in the new season of the I-League.

I-League 2017: Mohun Bagan's season unravelling after persistence to play injured stars

After letting slip a one-goal advantage in the dying minutes to settle for a draw against Minerva Punjab in their opener, the Green and Maroons trumped arch-rivals East Bengal in the historic Kolkata derby

Sanjoy Sen’s men then dispatched five past a hapless Churchill Brothers to surge to the top of the standings. While it would have been a moment to celebrate for any club, the win would prove bittersweet for the Kolkata giants with as many as five players injuring themselves in the process.

That those among the injured for the Mariners included star names such as Sony Norde, Ansumana Kromah and Yuta Kinowaki would have cast a dark cloud over the side’s prospects in the subsequent games.

Kinowaki, who was brilliant in the win over East Bengal, would dislocate his collar-bone in the game, sidelining him for a lengthy spell.

That the side is still heavily reliant on skipper Norde’s magic is not a secret. However, with two home games lined up for the Kolkata club following their Churchill demolition job, Sen could have perhaps anticipated riding out the matches without too much damage despite the absence of his stars.

What followed was, however, a disappointing 1-1 draw against Shillong Lajong. In the absence of Norde and Kromah, the Mariners struggled to impose themselves against the side from the North-East. To compound their problems, defender Eze Kingsley was sent off.

While a draw at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan stadium was definitely a case of two points lost for the Green and Maroons, the events of the day set in motion a perfect storm which threatens to derail their season.

Sen and his men welcomed another North-East outfit in NEROCA FC next at their den in Kolkata. Not willing to risk dropping more points against the newly promoted visitors, Sen threw in a half-fit Norde and Kromah in the starting XI.

Norde would collapse to the floor in agony in the 83rd minute before being substituted while Kromah would hobble off the pitch in the 89th. No goals would be scored by either side after a tenacious display from the visitors’ defence as Bagan slid to the third position in the league table.

The two draws at home against the North-East sides is definitely a case of four points dropped for the 2015 champions but the damage that has been done in process of obtaining these points could be a huge factor in determining the Kolkata outfit’s season.

Sen was left with some egg on his face in the post-match press conference and the Bagan coach was at pains to explain that Norde and Kromah had declared themselves fit for the encounter.

The lack of bench strength, which became even more apparent in the duo’s absence during the draw against Lajong, is what forced Sen’s hand in playing them against NEROCA

Up front, striker Dipanda Dicka has been wasteful in front of goal and the Cameroonian’s profligacy has come back to bite the Mariners in their two draws.

The forward has scored thrice so far in the league but such has been his wastefulness that his tally could very well have been in double figures even at this stage of the season.

While injuries and suspensions to their overseas players have played their part in Bagan’s latest mini-slump, it is the dearth of quality in their domestic players which has greatly hampered their chances.

Injuries have been cruel to the Kolkata side but their persistence on playing their injured star players could very well come back to haunt them in the matches to come. Sen’s men are still in a relatively healthy position in the table and the Bagan boss will need to reinvigorate them to arrest the slide which has just begun to take over.