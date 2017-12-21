MLB free agency rumors: Indians find Carlos Santana replacement in Yonder Alonso

The Indians have found their replacement for Carlos Santana at first base. According to USA Today Sports, Cleveland has agreed to a deal with Yonder Alonso.



The Cleveland #Indians have found a first baseman: Yonder Alonso has agreed to deal with Cleveland

— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2017



According to The Athletic, Alonso signed a two-year, $16 million deal. The agreement includes an $8 million vesting option for a third year.

Alonso is coming off of a career-year in which he batted .266 with 28 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Mariners and Athletics. Alonso was traded to the Mariners at the deadline and saw his power production fall off significantly. He went from hitting a home run every 14 1/2 at-bats in Oakland to one every 22 at-bats in Seattle.

However, he is still coming off a year in which he hit 19 more home runs than he had ever hit in a season. His previous high before this past season was nine in 2012 with San Diego.

Alonso is a gold-glove caliber first baseman who is a significant step up defensively over Santana.

How Alonso hits in Cleveland though remains to be seen. While Santana had his limitations defensively he hit at least 18 home runs in every season since 2011, and he hit at least 20 in five of those years.