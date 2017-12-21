The Rams will be without one of their offensive weapons for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein lands on IR, ending incredible season

Head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Greg Zuerlein was placed on injured reserve due to a back injury, ending what was on pace to being an incredible year.



Sean McVay said he's "sick for him" about Greg Zuerlein having to undergo back surgery on Thursday and will be out for season and playoffs.

— Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) December 21, 2017



Named to the Pro Bowl Tuesday, Zuerlein leads the NFL with 38 field goals (making 95 percent of attempts) and 44 extra points. He was on pace to challenge the NFL’s kicker scoring record.

With the Rams still needing a win to lock up the NFC West and secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2004, the loss of Zuerlein looms large as tight games approach.

In a corresponding roster move, Los Angeles signed kicker Sam Ficken, who has not attempted a field goal in the NFL.