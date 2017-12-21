Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is sympathetic to the plight of his former teammates in Cleveland, saying he’ll be cheering for the Browns to beat the Bears this week.

Watch: Steelers’ Joe Haden explains why he’s cheering for ex-Browns mates this week

That's because the Browns remain winless at 0-14, and Haden warned his old team that Sunday’s Week 16 game in Chicago is its last chance to win this season. Yes, the Browns have a game scheduled for Week 17, but that one is in Pittsburgh, where, according to Haden, Cleveland has no shot

“(Would it be) kind of strange going against them if they come in here winless?,” Haden was asked Wednesday.

“Nah” he responded. “I mean, they going to have to not get no wins, then. I mean, I hope they can get it this week.”



Joe Haden hopes Browns beat Bears this week because they are about to finish with ‘no wins’ if they come to Pittsburgh 0-15. pic.twitter.com/BX1JYVUZgG

Haden was released by the Browns in August and promptly snapped up by the Steelers. Sympathetic he may be, but he’ll me merciless come Week 17.