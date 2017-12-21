Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg tried to sneak away in the third quarter of Super Bowl 51, leading many fans to wonder if he gave up on his team.

Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg admits why he left the Super Bowl early

At the time, Wahlberg said his son, 8-year-old Brendan, was sick, which is why he needed to get back to his family's hotel room. With the Falcons leading the Patriots 28-3 in the third quarter, it seemed like the game was over.

Of course, the Patriots came back for a 34-38 overtime win, and nearly one year later, Wahlberg admitted his son wasn't actually sick.

“He was spitting out F-bombs and going crazy. It was bad,” Wahlberg told Men's Health. “He was lying down on the carpet. He was very upset.”

According to Wahlberg, his wife, Rhea wanted to stay and watch the rest of the game, but Wahlberg was done and left with his son.

When asked if his son learned a lesson in sticking it out to the end with your team, Wahlberg gave a hard NO.

"He’s a vicious sore loser," Wahlberg said of Brendan. "He wants the ball. He hates when his brother gets it. When he doesn’t get the ball, he goes crazy. He throws rocks.”

So there you have it. Wahlberg wasn't completely lying when he said he needed to leave because of his son, but now we know it was because of a flat-out temper tantrum.