Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea to face Arsenal in last-four

It will be a London derby in the Carabao Cup semi-finals as Chelsea and Arsenal have been drawn against each other in one of the last-four matchups.

Meanwhile, it will be league leaders Manchester City against Championship upstarts Bristol City, who managed a stunning upset of Manchester United on Wednesday.

The teams will meet in a two-legged playoff, with the winners advancing to the final at Wembley Stadium on February 25.

United, who are the holders, of the trophy, were left shell-shocked at Ashton Gate and will go no further no the competition.

Manager Jose Mourinho said: "They were a bit lucky but they fought a lot to be lucky. Everyone was waiting for our goal so they were lucky. We hit the post twice.

"But they played brilliantly, they fought like it was the game of their lives which probably it was. A beautiful day for football. A team from the lower division won. A big day for them.

"In the first half we lacked the intensity that they had. Physically and mentally. It was one more day in the office for my players, a day that some of them didn't even want to come to he office."