Tom Brady is literally the last favorite standing in the NFL MVP race for 2017.

NFL MVP odds heavily favor Tom Brady, but who can still catch him?

Carson Wentz and Antonio Brown were building strong cases of late, but they got injured in consecutive weeks. That leaves Brady, even with a recent stretch of struggles, to be named most valuable player for the third time after a more solid than spectacular season.

Based on the updated futures awards odds at Bovada, here's how Brady's lead is looking — and who is best positioned to clip him at the tape.

2017 NFL MVP odds

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots

This week: 5/8 | Last week: 1/5

At this point, it's Brady against the field. The fact that he's played a full season post-Deflategate suspension and hasn't missed a beat in taking the Patriots back to the top of the AFC is plenty. Beyond all his numbers, one stands out more the rest: age. He's doing this at 40.

Remember how Peyton Manning was rewarded with his fourth MVP at 37? What Brady's doing and making look routine is special, even with more modest statistics. It will take at least another game of shaky play to open the door for someone else.

Todd Gurley, RB, Rams

This week: 5/1 | Last week: Off the board

This tells you how topsy-turvy this season has been. Gurley couldn't even work himself into the race as a workhorse for a playoff-bound team until he destroyed the Seahawks in Seattle for 180 yards from scrimmage and four TDs. Now he's up to 1,817 yards from scrimmage and a league-best 17 TDs. He's on pace for 2,077 yards from scrimmage and 19 TDs.

OK, that's still not Marshall Faulk in 2000 when he won MVP, but in this era of committees for these Rams, it's just as impressive. Gurley might get the consolation of comeback player of the year, but with two more games close to what he did in Week 16, he could see his odds improve even more significantly before the end of the regular season. Gurley has the best chance to upset Brady now, by far.

Drew Brees, QB, Saints

This week: 12/1 | Last week: 12/1

It's funny how many pundits have said Brees is in decline at age 38 despite posting his best completion percentage (71.8) of his Hall of Fame career and carrying the best passing efficiency (104.0) since 2013. Sure, he's not going to flirt with 5,000 yards again and has only 21 TD passes, on track for his lowest total with the Saints. But he can't help it if he doesn't need to throw as much because the defense is better and the rushing attack with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara is dominant.

His leadership still goes a long way with a remixed team on which most of his teammates haven't experienced close to the same success he has. Consider Brees already has a Super Bowl MVP, an Offensive Player of the Year Award, a Comeback Player of the Year Award and a Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Regular-season MVP isn't a lifetime achievement honor, but there should be some of that sentiment toward Brees. Getting that would give him the NFL version of the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). Unfortunately for Brees, Brady is getting a lot more attention for a similar resume.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

This week: 12/1 | Last week: 6/1

Wilson has done his best to carry his entire team with no traditional running game and a depleted defense. While the well-documented percentage of how much he was producing in relation to the rest of the team helped his cause, it ended up hurting it as the Seahawks struggled too much around him, putting their playoff hopes almost on ice. The games against the Jaguars and Rams back-to-back were make or break for his MVP campaign, and the losses shattered his chances.

Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

This week: 16/1 | Last week: 15/2

First off, the fact that Nick Foles had a big first start against the Giants shouldn't hurt Wentz's cause. Second, here are the numbers Wentz put up in nearly 13 full games: 3,296 passing yards, 33 passing TDs to 7 INTs, 101.9 passer rating, 299 rushing yards. The fact that he missed the end of the season for the NFC's best team should only make what he did while healthy look better.

Given the Eagles can clinch everything in Week 16, Wentz likely lost out only on two games that counted toward his candidacy. He deserves to remain right with Brady, but it's unlikely voters will think that way.

Three Steelers ... and Philip Rivers?

When Brown went down and then Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell couldn't lead Pittsburgh past New England without him, it took all three Killer Bs off the board going into Week 16. That's because, in essence, Big Ben and Bell cancel each other out.

Rivers, a Pro Bowler with Brady and Roethlisberger, was rolling at 12/1 last week and would have gotten closer to Brady with a strong performance and win in Kansas City. But instead, the Chargers QB had his worst game with three interceptions.

But what about .... Cam Newton?

We know Matt Ryan hasn't been good enough to repeat as MVP for the Falcons. But it's nuts that Newton, the 2015 MVP, isn't getting more buzz for this year's award.

Newton has played without go-to tight end Greg Olsen for most of the season. He had to deal with a midseason trade for his supposed top wideout, Kelvin Benjamin. The Panthers added a dynamic cog in Christian McCaffrey but stripped away outside deep threats beyond breakout wideout Devin Funchess.

Now let's look at numbers. Newton's rushing production in 2015: 636 yards and 10 TDs. His rushing production so far in 2017 with two games left: 643 yards and 5 TDs. So he's just as valuable there.

His passing has had a big drop-off in stats and efficiency, resembling more of his disappointing 2016 season. The eye test, however, says Newton is making some big-time plays when Carolina needs him most. He helped the team beat the Patriots on the road earlier in the season, then the Vikings and Panthers at home of late.

If Wilson is on the board for putting his team on his shoulders, Newton should be, too, with a better team. Newton's chances would shoot up from zero should the Panthers win the NFC South and jump up to a No. 3 seed.