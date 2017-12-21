Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a piece of FIS World Cup history in Courchevel on Wednesday as she stormed to victory in the first women's parallel slalom event.

Shiffrin makes history with Courchevel victory

Pitted against her slalom standings rival Petra Vlhova, Shiffrin found an extra gear to take victory in the big final by 0.04seconds – her second win in as many days in the French resort and 35th of her World Cup career.

The win means Shiffrin moves clear of Vlhova in the slalom leaderboard by 20 points, while her overall advantage grows to 291 over Viktoria Rebensburg.

Shiffrin was not troubled in her early round victories over Coralie Frasse Sombet, Carmen Thalmann and Ricarda Haaser but needed to turn on the style to claim the overall win.

After a good start in the semi-final against Irene Curtoni the American needed to push for the line, Shiffrin finishing 0.18s clear of her rival on the other side of the piste.

That set up a meeting with Vlhova – who had struggled past Maryna Gasienica-Daniel in round one before cruising into the big final – and the top two slalom skiers put on a thrilling display.

Vlhova recovered after Shiffrin made the better start and with a few gates to race they were level, but it was the American who edged the win by the finest of margins.

Curtoni claimed the final place on the podium after Maren Skjoeld missed a gate after the mid-course jump – only her second top-three World Cup finish.