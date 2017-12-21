News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home in disgrace - but Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

Celtic snap up Compper from RB Leipzig

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Celtic have announced the signing of defender Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig.

Celtic snap up Compper from RB Leipzig

Celtic snap up Compper from RB Leipzig

The 32-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Scottish champions and will officially join up with the squad when the transfer window opens in January.

"The last half-a-year, I wasn't playing so much at Leipzig," he told CelticTV after finalising the deal.

"The recruiting staff were looking for an experienced defender. They made contact with my agent and I'm very glad to be here."

The centre-back, who started his senior career with Borussia Monchengladbach, joined Leipzig in 2014 after spending a season with Fiorentina.

He played 25 times in the Bundesliga last season but has found his role limited in 2017-18, managing just two appearances in the league and one in the Champions League.

Back To Top