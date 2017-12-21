News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home in disgrace - but Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

Raheem Sterling attacker jailed for racially aggravated assault

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The man who pleaded guilty to a racially motivated attack on Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Raheem Sterling attacker jailed for racially aggravated assault

Raheem Sterling attacker jailed for racially aggravated assault

Karl Anderson, 29, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Manchester Magistrates' Court, having racially abused and kicked Sterling outside the club's training base before Saturday's match against Tottenham.

It was disclosed during proceedings that Anderson, who also must pay £100 (approx. $134) in compensation, had 25 prior convictions for 37 offenses, which included football-related violence.

A victim impact statement from Sterling that was read to the court said that he "did not think this kind of behavior happened in this country in this day and age."

Anderson apologized for his actions, saying he had "lost his temper."

Back To Top