The man who pleaded guilty to a racially motivated attack on Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Raheem Sterling attacker jailed for racially aggravated assault

Karl Anderson, 29, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Manchester Magistrates' Court, having racially abused and kicked Sterling outside the club's training base before Saturday's match against Tottenham.

It was disclosed during proceedings that Anderson, who also must pay £100 (approx. $134) in compensation, had 25 prior convictions for 37 offenses, which included football-related violence.

A victim impact statement from Sterling that was read to the court said that he "did not think this kind of behavior happened in this country in this day and age."

Anderson apologized for his actions, saying he had "lost his temper."